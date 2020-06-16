Georgia hospital lifts visitor restrictions at surgery center — 4 insights

Macon, Ga.-based Medical Center Navicent Health altered its visitation policy to allow visitors to return to its hospital and surgery center in most cases, Fox24 reports.

What you should know:

1. Patients at The Medical Center Navicent Health's Surgery Center and the health system's ASC can have visitors accompany them to the preoperative area and wait with them until they go into surgery.

2. After the patient is taken into surgery, the visitor has to leave the area and will receive procedure updates via text message.

3. All visitors will be screened for illness upon arrival and will have to wear a mask at all times.

4. The health system initially put the visitor systems in place in response to COVID-19.

