6 hospitals, health systems planning surgery centers

Six hospitals and health systems opened or announced plans for new surgery centers in May:

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center sought voter approval to develop a medical office building and outpatient surgery center in Mayfield, Ohio.

Jefferson City, Tenn.-based Jefferson Memorial Hospital is working with Morristown, Tenn.-based physicians on plans to build a multispecialty ASC.

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) plans to build a $1 billion outpatient surgery and medical campus in Hamburg, Ky.

A pair of local clinicians are competing against Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center for approval to develop a surgery center in Orangeburg.

Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., is seeking approval to build a new hospital with a surgery center, an emergency room and retail spaces.

With plans for a new medical campus featuring a surgery center, Delphi, Ind.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare signed a letter of intent to absorb Lawrenceburg, Ind.-based Highpoint Health.

