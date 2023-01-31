From contributors to coping skills: 11 notes on physician burnout

Over half of physicians have reported feeling burned out in the last 13 months, with some specialities facing higher rates of burnout than others.

Eleven notes on physician burnout in 2022 and 2023:

1. Sixty-three percent of physicians have been burned out for 13 or more months, according to a Medscape survey.

2. Eight percent of physicians believe that their biggest cause of burnout in the last year was stress from treating COVID-19 patients.

3. One of the most effective ways to reduce physician burnout is by building a resilient health system, according to the American Medical Association.

4. Fifty-seven percent of physicians practicing in outpatient clinics have experienced burnout in the last year, according to a Medscape survey.

5. Forty-five percent of physicians believe that increased compensation would help to alleviate burnout, according to Medscape.

6. The top coping mechanism for burnt out physicians is exercise.

7. The top contributor to physician burnout is too many bureaucratic tasks.

8. Female physicians faced more burnout than male physicians in the last year.

9. Emergency medicine physicians face more burnout than any other specialty, according to Medscape data.

10. About 33 percent of pediatric gastroenterologists are experiencing overall burnout, according to a journal study.

11. A coalition of healthcare organizations in Virginia are advocating for better mental health services for healthcare providers to combat burnout.