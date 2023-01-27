Leading factors of physician burnout

Excessive numbers of bureaucratic tasks are the top cause of physician burnout for 2022, according to Medscape's "Physician Burnout and Depression Report" based on a survey of over 9,100 practicing physicians.

The top three causes of burnout have remained the same for five years, according to the report.

Top contributors of physician burnout:

1. Too many bureaucratic tasks: 61 percent

2. Lack of respect from coworkers: 38 percent

3. Too many work hours: 37 percent

4. –Insufficient compensation: 34 percent

5. Lack of control and autonomy: 31 percent

6. Computerization of practice: 25 percent

7. Lack of respect from patients: 23 percent

8. Government regulations: 14 percent

9. Other: 12 percent

10. Stress from treating COVID-19 patients: 8 percent