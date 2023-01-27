Leading factors of physician burnout

Excessive numbers of bureaucratic tasks are the top cause of physician burnout for 2022, according to Medscape's "Physician Burnout and Depression Report" based on a survey of over 9,100 practicing physicians.
The top three causes of burnout have remained the same for five years, according to the report.
Top contributors of physician burnout:
1. Too many bureaucratic tasks: 61 percent
2. Lack of respect from coworkers: 38 percent
3. Too many work hours: 37 percent
4. –Insufficient compensation: 34 percent
5. Lack of control and autonomy: 31 percent
6. Computerization of practice: 25 percent
7. Lack of respect from patients: 23 percent
8. Government regulations: 14 percent
9. Other: 12 percent
10. Stress from treating COVID-19 patients: 8 percent