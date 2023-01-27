ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Leading factors of physician burnout

Claire Wallace -  

Excessive numbers of bureaucratic tasks are the top cause of physician burnout for 2022, according to Medscape's "Physician Burnout and Depression Report" based on a survey of over 9,100 practicing physicians. 

The top three causes of burnout have remained the same for five years, according to the report. 

Top contributors of physician burnout: 

1. Too many bureaucratic tasks: 61 percent 

2. Lack of respect from coworkers: 38 percent 

3. Too many work hours: 37 percent 

4. –Insufficient compensation: 34 percent 

5. Lack of control and autonomy: 31 percent 

6. Computerization of practice: 25 percent 

7. Lack of respect from patients: 23 percent 

8. Government regulations: 14 percent 

9. Other: 12 percent

10. Stress from treating COVID-19 patients: 8 percent 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast