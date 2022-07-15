7 hospitals opening ASCs

Here are seven hospitals that have opened or have plans to open ASCs that Becker's has reported on since June 22:

1. Victoria, Texas-based Citizens Medical Center is opening a surgery center in Port Lavaca.

2. St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital is starting a joint venture ASC with physician group Washington University Physicians.

3. Durango, Colo.-based Centura Mercy Hospital partnered with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and local physicians to build a new surgery center.

4. San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital Northeast is building a medical office building with an ASC.

5. Lone Tree, Colo.-based Sky Ridge Medical Center opened the state's first fully robotics-dedicated surgery center.

6. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners joined with Greenville, S.C.-based Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and local physicians to build an ASC.

7. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital health system is building a new outpatient facility with an ASC in Snellville, Ga.