7 hospitals opening ASCs

Here are seven hospitals that have opened or have plans to open ASCs that Becker's has reported on since June 22:
1. Victoria, Texas-based Citizens Medical Center is opening a surgery center in Port Lavaca.
2. St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital is starting a joint venture ASC with physician group Washington University Physicians.
3. Durango, Colo.-based Centura Mercy Hospital partnered with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and local physicians to build a new surgery center.
4. San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital Northeast is building a medical office building with an ASC.
5. Lone Tree, Colo.-based Sky Ridge Medical Center opened the state's first fully robotics-dedicated surgery center.
6. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners joined with Greenville, S.C.-based Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and local physicians to build an ASC.
7. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital health system is building a new outpatient facility with an ASC in Snellville, Ga.