How AmSurg grew in 2025

Here are seven updates to know on Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg’s 2025, as reported by Becker’s throughout the year.
The company is one of the largest ASC operators in the U.S., supporting a network of more than 250 ASCs across 34 states.
Note: This list is not exhaustive.
- AmSurg acquired Advanced Center for Surgery, a surgery center in Altoona, Pa., with four operating rooms.
- The company acquired Surgery Center of Conway (S.C.), marking the organization’s fourth facility based in South Carolina.
- St. Louis-based Ascension entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AmSurg in June.
- A fully leased medical office building in Salem, Ore., housing Willamette ENT and River Road Surgery Center, an affiliate of Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg, was sold.
- AmSurg acquired Pinnacle Surgery Center in Covington, La., a 8,787-square-foot center featuring three operating rooms and one procedure room.
- The organization introduced a series of new company values that will guide care at its partner ASCs. The four new values include care deeply, cultivate integrity, champion excellence and celebrate teamwork.
- AmSurg acquired a majority ownership interest in Texarkana (Texas) Surgery Center.