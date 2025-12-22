How AmSurg grew in 2025

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Here are seven updates to know on Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg’s 2025, as reported by Becker’s throughout the year.

The company is one of the largest ASC operators in the U.S., supporting a network of more than 250 ASCs across 34 states. 

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

  1. AmSurg acquired Advanced Center for Surgery, a surgery center in Altoona, Pa., with four operating rooms.
  2. The company acquired Surgery Center of Conway (S.C.), marking the organization’s fourth facility based in South Carolina. 
  3. St. Louis-based Ascension entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AmSurg in June.
  4. A fully leased medical office building in Salem, Ore., housing Willamette ENT and River Road Surgery Center, an affiliate of Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg, was sold.
  5. AmSurg acquired Pinnacle Surgery Center in Covington, La., a 8,787-square-foot center featuring three operating rooms and one procedure room.
  6. The organization introduced a series of new company values that will guide care at its partner ASCs. The four new values include care deeply, cultivate integrity, champion excellence and celebrate teamwork.
  7. AmSurg acquired a majority ownership interest in Texarkana (Texas) Surgery Center.

