ASC surgeon is world's 1st to implant alert system for heart disease patients

On Sept. 29, Kelly Tucker, MD, became the world's first physician to implant the AngelMed Guardian System.

The AngelMed Guardian System is designed to track significant changes in the heart's electrical signal and alert high-risk patients of potential acute coronary syndrome events, including heart attacks or unstable angina.

In a procedure that typically takes less than an hour with local anesthesia, Dr. Tucker implanted the AngelMed Guardian System at Pavilion Surgery Center in Orange, Calif. Pavilion Surgery Center is affiliated with Orange's St. Joseph Hospital and managed by Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Sovereign Healthcare.

"The AngelMed Guardian represents a real game-changer in the management of coronary artery disease," said Dr. Tucker, who is director of electrophysiology at the Orange County Heart Institute and Research Center. "This is the first-ever surveillance tool for patients with a prior coronary event and has the potential to save countless lives and bring peace of mind to thousands of families."

