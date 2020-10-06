Wisconsin pain practice pays $1 million in federal kickback settlement

Greenfield, Wis.-based Advanced Pain Management paid $1 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging kickback payments before filing for receivership, according to an Oct. 5 report from the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Companies tied to the Advanced Pain Management chain in Wisconsin filed for receivership Sept. 21, saying they'd lay off 240 employees, the report said. The business also filed a petition for receivership to wind down operations and liquidate its assets.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleged Oct. 2 that Advanced Pain Management Holdings gifted shares of incentive stock to non-employee physicians who did procedures at the company's ambulatory surgery centers, the report said. The company allegedly paid non-employee physicians to be medical directors.

A spokesperson for Advanced Pain Management told the Milwaukee Business Journal the two cases weren't related. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Milwaukee told the publication that Advanced Pain Management paid the $1 million before it filed for receivership.

Advanced Pain Management didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.



Read the full report here.

