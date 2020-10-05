Landlord petitions to force ASC into bankruptcy — 6 things to know

The landlord of Northwest Regional ASC in Westminster, Colo., petitioned Sept. 30 to force the surgery center into bankruptcy due to "unpaid lease obligations," according to court filings.

What you should know:

1. In the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado, Potens Partners requested that an involuntary order for relief be entered against Northwest Regional ASC.

2. The landlord alleges Northwest Regional ASC is "generally not paying its debts as they become due, unless they are the subject of a bone fide dispute as to liability or amount."

3. The amount of the claim in Potens Partners' petition is listed as $95,075.27.

4. Northwest Regional ASC has three weeks from Oct. 1 to file a motion or answer to the petition. If it fails to respond, the court will enter the order for relief.

5. Northwest Regional ASC is affiliated with Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International, an operating segment of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

6. The ASC and USPI did not provide a comment to Becker's ASC Review at the time of publication. This story will be updated.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.