11 milestones for ASC spinal surgery in 2021

Samuel Joseph, MD, performed two different milestone spine procedures covered by Becker's ASC Review this year.

Here are all 11 ASC spine procedure "firsts" Becker's ASC Review has covered this year:

1. Jaime Gasco, MD, performed El Paso, Texas's first outpatient lumbar spinal fusion in a surgery center, according to a Dec. 8 LinkedIn post.

2. The Hoag Orthopedic Institute Surgery Center in Marina del Rey, Calif., was the first ASC in the U.S. to perform a biportal endoscopic spinal surgery, according to a Dec. 1 news release emailed to Becker's. Hooman Melamed, MD, performed the procedure.

3. Ortho Rhode Island surgeon Robert Marchand, MD, performed a robotics-assisted total joint replacement at the practice's ASC in Warwick, the company said Oct. 19. The procedure is reportedly the first of its kind at a freestanding ASC in Massachusetts or Rhode Island.

4. Kaiser Permanente's Largo (Md.) Ambulatory Surgery Center performed the first robotic surgery in the region, the health system announced. Rahul Tevar, MD, performed three hernia repairs using the da Vinci Xi surgical system.

5. The first outpatient awake spinal fusion in Florida's Tampa Bay area was reportedly performed by Samuel Joseph, MD, of Joseph Spine Institute, according to a July 22 news release.

6. Scott Stayner, MD, PhD, in January performed Minnesota's first spinal fusion using the Minuteman Fusion Plate, according to a June 10 news release.

7. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics performed its first cervical disc replacement. The procedure was performed by Alex Sielatycki, MD.

8. Spine surgeon Mark McFarland, DO, was reportedly the first person to perform an outpatient lumbar fusion in Virginia's peninsula region with Medacta's MySpine patient-specific navigation system.

9. The first endoscopic microdiscectomy procedure at DuPage Medical Group's new ASC in Westmont, Ill., was performed by Ashish Patel, MD.

10. One of the first outpatient prone transpsoas procedures in the U.S. was performed by Dr. Joseph of Joseph Spine Institute in Tampa, Fla., according to an April 1 news release.

11. On March 3, Jeffrey Carlson, MD, performed one of the first three-level lumbar fusions done at an ASC in the U.S. at Newport News-based Coastal Virginia Surgery Center, according to a March 11 news release.