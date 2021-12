The Hoag Orthopedic Institute Surgery Center in Marina del Rey, Calif., was the first ASC in the U.S. to perform a biportal endoscopic spinal surgery, according to a Dec. 1 news release emailed to Becker's.

The procedure is a minimally invasive approach that offers physicians increased visibility, flexibility to address multiple pathologies, and a decreased risk of infection, the ASC said.

Hooman Melamed, MD, performed the procedure.