Florida surgeon performs area's 1st outpatient awake spinal fusion

The first outpatient awake spinal fusion in Florida's Tampa Bay area was reportedly performed by Samuel Joseph, MD, of Joseph Spine Institute.

The minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion procedure combines endoscopic surgical techniques with contemporary anesthesia.

Patients are treated with localized pain blocks, avoiding the need for general anesthesia and opioids after surgery.

Advantages of awake spinal fusion can include reduced cost, decreased procedure time, quicker recovery, less damage to soft tissue, and easier access to intervertebral disc space for disc prep and cage placement, according to a July 22 news release. It also eliminates the risks associated with general anesthesia.

Only a handful of spine surgeons in the U.S. have performed this technique.