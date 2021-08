Kaiser Permanente's Largo (Md.) Ambulatory Surgery Center performed its first robotic surgery in the region, the health system announced.

Rahul Tevar, MD, medical director of ASCs in the Washington, D.C., and suburban Maryland service area, performed three hernia repairs using the da Vinci Xi surgical system.

According to Kaiser, the da Vinci Xi allows for smaller incision sites, fewer complications and faster recovery using a 3D view of the surgical area.