Rhode Island ASC onboards surgical robot

Ortho Rhode Island surgeon Robert Marchand, MD, performed a robotics-assisted total joint replacement at the practice's ASC in Warwick, the company said Oct. 19.

The procedure is reportedly the first of its kind at a freestanding ASC in Massachusetts or Rhode Island.

Dr. Marchand operated with Stryker’s Mako SmartRobotics, which is designed to improve surgical precision, personalization and outcomes for patients undergoing knee and hip replacements.

The robot combines 3D, CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology and data analytics for total knee, total hip and partial knee patients.