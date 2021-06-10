Dr. Scott Stayner debuts novel spinal fusion procedure in Minnesota

Scott Stayner, MD, PhD, in January performed Minnesota's first spinal fusion using the Minuteman Fusion Plate.

Since then, Dr. Stayner has done 28 Minuteman procedures at Minneapolis-based Nura Pain Clinic, according to a June 10 news release. Minuteman was developed by Kansas neurosurgeon Harold Hess, MD, and was cleared by the FDA in 2017. The device functions as a spacer and fusion for stabilization of grade 1 or grade 2 spondylolisthesis.

Minuteman procedures cost less than typical spinal fusions. The less invasive procedure costs about $20,000, while spinal fusions in Minnesota cost an average $36,433. Minuteman can also be done in an outpatient setting since the procedure takes less than an hour to complete.

"Patients report virtually immediate pain relief after undergoing the Minuteman procedure," Dr. Stayner said. "They consistently tell us that walking is noticeably more comfortable within just 20 minutes of completing surgery. Leg pain tends to resolve completely after inserting the device. Many patients report being able to reduce their use of opioid and other pain medications after the procedure. We even had one patient schedule the removal of their spinal cord stimulator because their pain relief was so profound."