Study affirms safety of 360-degree spinal fusion in ASCs

A study from Marina del Rey, Calif.-based DISC Surgery Center evaluated 203 outpatient 360-degree lumbar spinal fusions and found strong results in safety, according to a Dec. 5 news release.

The 360-degree spinal fusions, also called anterior-posterior lumbar interbody fusions, in the study were completed between 2018 and 2024 at one ASC. All 203 patients were discharged within 23 hours, and there were no hospital transfers, blood transfusions or readmissions in the immediate preoperative period. The average operating time was 167 minutes.

“These are highly complex procedures that once required three or four days in the hospital,” Steven Girdler, MD, said in the release. “o safely complete a 360° fusion as a single, minimally invasive episode of care and discharge patients within 23 hours is a major step forward for both patient outcomes and the healthcare system.”

