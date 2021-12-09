Dr. Jaime Gasco performs El Paso's 1st ASC lumbar spinal fusion

Jaime Gasco, MD, performed El Paso, Texas's first outpatient lumbar spinal fusion in a surgery center, according to a Dec. 8 LinkedIn post.

The procedure was performed at Minneapolis, Minn.-based Inspired Spine's El Paso location. Hamid Abbasi, MD, Inspired Spine's chief medical officer, said the procedure lasted about one hour, according to the post.

Inspired Spine operates out of two locations in Minnesota, two locations in Maryland, one in Massachusetts and one in El Paso, Texas.