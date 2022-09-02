Rising pay, top-ranked physicians & more: 7 ophthalmology updates

Viola Kanevsky, OD, is the top eye physician in the country, according to Newsweek's new ranking, plus six more ophthalmology updates Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days:

1. While some physician specialists struggled with declining pay in 2022, ophthalmologists saw an average salary of $417,000 in 2022, up from $379,000 a year ago. See this quick rundown of 2022 ophthalmologist compensation statistics.

2. The American Society of Retina Specialists voiced its opposition to a bill under consideration in the California Senate that would allow optometrists to perform surgical procedures on the eye, including procedures that require the use of a scalpel, injection or lasers.

3. Multi-practice ophthalmology group OCLI Vision acquired New York City- based NY Vision Group. OCLI Vision is managed by Spectrum Vision Partners, an ophthalmology manager with affiliations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. NY Vision is Spectrum's 21st affiliation. .

4. New Providence, N.J.-based Prism Vision Group, a vertically integrated eye care services organization, added Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates to its platform. The Bel Air, Md.-based practice has eight physicians and five locations, including a surgery center. It provides the full spectrum of eye care with subspecialties that include cataract and refractive surgery, glaucoma and specialty contact lens fittings.

5. Leon Rafailov, MD, an oculoplastic surgeon at SightMD who specializes in minimally invasive procedures, became one of the first physicians in Long Island (N.Y.) to perform a corneal neurotization. The surgery allows patients who have lost feeling in their corneas due to nerve damage to regain sensation through a small, non-invasive incision.

6. The top eye physician in America is Viola Kanevsky, OD, of New York City, according to Newsweek. See the rest of the top 20 here.

7. Administrative services provider ReFocus Eye Health partnered with Connecticut-based Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates. This is ReFocus' seventh practice partnership in Connecticut, and its ninth partnership overall.