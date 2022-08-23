OCLI Vision acquires NY Vision Group

Multi-practice ophthalmology group OCLI Vision has acquired New York City- based NY Vision Group, according to an Aug. 23 press release.

OCLI Vision is managed by Spectrum Vision Partners, an ophthalmology manager with affiliations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. NY Vision is Spectrum's 21st affiliation.

Harry Koster, MD, will join OCLI Vision as a result of the acquisition.

"We’re thrilled to be joining the OCLI Vision Group," Dr. Koster said in the release. "Throughout our history of providing high-quality services to the communities of New York City, we have built an incredibly talented team of premier eye care specialists. Joining OCLI Vision gives us the opportunity to continue to further our education, utilize the most advanced technology and surgical techniques and learn from a group of experienced professionals."