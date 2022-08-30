ReFocus Eye Health partners with ninth ophthalmology practice

Administrative services provider ReFocus Eye Health has partnered with Connecticut-based Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates.

This is ReFocus' seventh practice partnership in Connecticut, and its ninth partnership overall.

Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates has served communities in Connecticut and New York for over 40 years.

ReFocus works with 25 ophthalmology practice locations and one ASC across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

"We believe this partnership puts our practice in a position to focus on enhanced patient care and ultimately grow our presence in and around lower Fairfield County," Suresh Mandava, MD, a physician at Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates, said in an Aug. 30 press release. "We look forward to leveraging the support and resources provided by ReFocus and working with the affiliated network of eye care practices under the ReFocus platform."