EyeSouth Partners' growth in 2021

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners has made several moves to grow its company this year.

Six notes:

  1. EyeSouth Partners entered Pennsylvania, its ninth state, by affiliating with Scott & Christie Eyecare Associates in Cranberry Township, Pa.
  2. EyeSouth Partners gained its 25th practice affiliation with the addition of the Eye Center of St. Augustine (Fla.) to its network.
  3. EyeSouth Partners appointed Kenneth Zongor, formerly of Envision Healthcare, as its CFO.
  4. EyeSouth Partners completed its 10th affiliation in Georgia with the addition of Duluth-based Georgia Eye Physicians and Surgeons to its network.
  5. EyeSouth Partners acquired Eye Center of Texas, its third acquisition in the state.
  6. EyeSouth Partners expanded into Ohio and Kentucky by partnering with Cincinnati-based Midwest Eye Center.

