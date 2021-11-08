EyeSouth Partners' growth in 2021

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners has made several moves to grow its company this year.
Six notes:
- EyeSouth Partners entered Pennsylvania, its ninth state, by affiliating with Scott & Christie Eyecare Associates in Cranberry Township, Pa.
- EyeSouth Partners gained its 25th practice affiliation with the addition of the Eye Center of St. Augustine (Fla.) to its network.
- EyeSouth Partners appointed Kenneth Zongor, formerly of Envision Healthcare, as its CFO.
- EyeSouth Partners completed its 10th affiliation in Georgia with the addition of Duluth-based Georgia Eye Physicians and Surgeons to its network.
- EyeSouth Partners acquired Eye Center of Texas, its third acquisition in the state.
- EyeSouth Partners expanded into Ohio and Kentucky by partnering with Cincinnati-based Midwest Eye Center.