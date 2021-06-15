EyeSouth Partners appoints former Envision Healthcare leader as new CFO

Eye care group EyeSouth Partners introduced Kenneth Zongor as its next CFO, succeeding Jason Shafer, who will continue with the company as chief development officer, according to a June 15 press release.

Mr. Zongor previously worked in multiple financial leadership roles at Envision Healthcare and Amsurg, including senior vice president and chief accounting officer and vice president of financial reporting.

EyeSouth Partners is based in Atlanta and has a network of approximately 115 locations across eight states.