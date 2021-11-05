EyeSouth Partners enters 9th state

EyeSouth Partners completed an affiliation with Scott & Christie Eyecare Associates in Cranberry Township, Pa.

This is EyeSouth Partners' first affiliation in Pennsylvania and its 26th overall, according to a Nov. 5 news release. The practice management group is now in nine states.

Scott & Christie Eyecare Associates has served the greater Pittsburgh area for more than 70 years. It's physician-led with William Christie, MD, and Christopher Spearman, MD, at the helm. Services at the practice include primary eye care, glaucoma surgery and cataract surgery.

