US Eye adds 64th practice location

US Eye has added Myrtle Beach, S.C.-based Eastern Eye Care to its network of practices, now operating 64 practices and five ASCs in the Southeastern U.S.

Through the partnership, Eastern Eye Care will now be affiliated with Carolina Eyecare Physicians, a Charleston-based ophthalmology and optometry practice.

"Myrtle Beach in particular has been an area of interest for us as we have seen an influx of residents traveling to our Carolina Eyecare Physicians offices for ophthalmic services. Having a local US Eye office for pre-and post-operative care will be a welcome convenience for our patients who reside in the region," Kerry Solomon, MD, chief medical officer of US Eye, said in a Sept. 19 press release.