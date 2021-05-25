10 ophthalmology industry updates for ASC leaders

Two ophthalmology clinics are opening in North Carolina, and private equity-backed ophthalmology companies are expanding.

Here are 10 ophthalmology updates for ASC leaders to know:

1. Wilmington (N.C.) Eye is opening an ophthalmology ASC in late 2021, estimated to cost $7.5 million.

2. Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health is opening an eye clinic on its campus in Morrisville, N.C., on May 24.

3. Developers have finished the building structure for an ophthalmology ASC in Alabama. The laser eye surgery center broke ground in November, and Danny Lee, MD, will run his practice from the facility.

4. Atlanta-based, private equity-backed EyeSouth Partners has completed its 10th affiliation in Georgia and its 23rd overall.

5. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health is expanding its ophthalmology ambulatory care center, the Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute, located on its main campus.

8. Erie (Pa.) Retinal Surgery has partnered with Omni Ophthalmic Management Consultants.

9. Chicago-based Midwest Vision Partners expanded its network to 52 locations with its latest partnership.

10. Private equity-backed Eye Health America, an eye care practice management organization in Greenville, S.C., has partnered with The Eye Care Center, an optometric practice with three locations.