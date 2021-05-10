How ophthalmologist pay has changed in the past 10 years

Ophthalmology was hit hardest in the early stages of the pandemic, but average compensation rates remain steady.

Here's how ophthalmologist pay has changed over the past 10 years, along with its ranking among all specialties surveyed, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" from 2012-21.

2021: $379,000

Ranking: 10

2020: $378,000

Ranking: 10

2019: $366,000

Ranking: 10

2018: $357,000

Ranking: 11

2017: $345,000

Ranking: 11

2016: $309,000

Ranking: 12

2015: $292,000

Ranking: 13

2014: $291,000

Ranking: 10

2013: $276,000

Ranking: 11

2012: $270,000

Ranking: 10

