Texas in 2021: 9 new ASCs

Texas is a non-certificate-of-need state with a long history in the ASC industry, making it prime for ASC growth.

Here are nine new ASCs opened or announced in Texas, as reported by Becker's ASC Review:

1. San Antonio-based physician Lyssa Ochoa, MD, is opening an ASC to address the lack of healthcare services on the Texas city's South Side.

2. Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is planning a clinic with an on-site ASC in Houston.

3. An orthopedic surgeon received approval to build an ASC and medical office building in Fredericksburg.

4. Baptist Health System in San Antonio, owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, is planning a campus with an ASC in San Antonio.

5. Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care, National Cardiovascular Partners and the Dialysis Access Center of Corpus Christi are opening a vascular ASC in Corpus Christi in early 2022.

6. Humble-based Texas Townsen Memorial opened an ASC in Spring, Texas.

7. Kerrville-based Peterson Health plans to include an ASC as part of an expansion of its campus.

8. Austin Eye is opening a location with an ASC on July 29.

9. Texas Health Surgery Center, a multispecialty facility, opened in Waxahachie.