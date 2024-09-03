Texas' ASC market keeps growing

Texas has remained a popular choice for leaders breaking into the outpatient surgery market, with several new facilities in development and opened in 2024.

Here are 11 ASCs that have opened or plan to open in Texas in 2024, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 2:

1. Eyecare services provider SuraVision opened a new surgery center in Houston.

2. A 14,000-square-foot ASC is in development at Imperial Medical Center in Sugar Land.

3. Austin Regional Clinic plans to replace a building on its campus with a new, two-story medical office building. The 63,000-square-foot building will also include ARC's first ASC.

4. Pearland-based Kelsey-Seybold is planning a new ASC in its newly opened outpatient campus in Webster.

5. Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health unveiled a newly constructed $38 million healthcare facility, which will feature a newly relocated ASC.

6. Houston Methodist is planning its largest outpatient care campus, which will include an ASC, in Spring.

7. Kelsey-Seybold opened its expanded Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center with shelled space for a future ASC.

8. A three-story medical office building opened in Spring, with its first tenant being an unnamed local ASC.

9. Tyler-based University of Texas Health opened a new outpatient and surgery center at Kyle Seale Parkway in San Antonio.

10. The Magnolia Surgery Center, a pain management ASC, opened in the Magnolia Medical Specialists building.

11. Kelsey-Seybold broke ground on a 125,000-square-foot medical facility with a planned ASC adjacent to its facility in Katy.