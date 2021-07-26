8 recent ASCs costing $10M+ 

Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus will begin construction on a $154 million orthopedic and surgery center later this year.

Here are eight recent ASCs costing more than $10 million:

1. Construction is underway on Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic's $70 million ambulatory surgery center.

2. HCA Healthcare West Florida is planning a $50 million surgical hospital, dubbed the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, in Tampa, Fla.

3. Ascension Saint Thomas is opening a $16 million ASC in Murfreesboro, Tenn., in August.

4. SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital is breaking ground on a $20 million ASC this fall.

5. Presbyterian Healthcare Services is opening a $34.5 million medical office building with an ASC in Rio Rancho, N.M.

6. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus will begin construction on a $154 million orthopedic and surgery center later this year.

7. Watauga Orthopaedics, a 20-physician group, broke ground on a $17 million ASC on June 22.

8. Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macomb broke ground on a $25 million surgery center.