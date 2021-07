Construction is underway on Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic's $70 million ambulatory surgery center.

Steel erection is almost complete on the project, which also includes an urgent care center, according to a July 16 LinkedIn post by the hospital.

The 85,000-square-foot Salmon Creek Ambulatory Surgery Center will feature six operating rooms offering orthopedics, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry and sports medicine, among other services.

The center is slated to open in November 2022.