Joint-venture ASC planned with purchase of former hospital building

A joint venture between Texas Orthopaedic Associates Fort Worth and Vaquero Ventures purchased medical real estate to house the orthopedic practice and an ASC, according to a May 17 release.

The 43,397-square-foot center was sold by USMD Hospital at Fort Worth, which had owned and operated the property, the release said.

The building will be home to Texas Orthopaedic Associates Fort Worth and the Texas Health Surgery Center Chisholm Trail.

Transwestern Real Estate Services listed the property on behalf of USMD.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.