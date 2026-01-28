MetroHealth delays opening of outpatient health center

By: Francesca Mathewes

MetroHealth System has postponed the opening of its new Outpatient Health Center in Cleveland, moving the date from April 20 to June 1, Cleveland.com reported Jan. 28. 

The delay was made to ensure construction milestones were met and to allow time for staff training and move-in activities, according to the report. The facility, part of MetroHealth’s $1 billion Campus Transformation project, was originally planned in 2021 as an office building but was later redesigned to provide outpatient services. 

The facility will include a comprehensive breast center, a specialized pharmacy, expanded cancer diagnostic services and a 24/7 drive-thru pharmacy. The project has experienced multiple delays and design changes since 2022.

