ASCs’ geographic spread

The number of ASCs per 100,000 Medicare beneficiaries varied widely across states and geographies in 2024, according to a MedPAC report released Jan. 15, 2026.

Here are two notes on the geographic distribution of ASCs:

1. The number of ASCs per 100,000 Medicare benficiaries varied widely across states in 2024, according to the report. Here’s a breakdown across five states:

Vermont represented the minimum number of ASCs per 100,000 Medicare beneficiaries with less than five.

Illinois represented the 25th percentile of ASC distribution per 100,000 beneficiaries at approximately seven.

The median number of ASCs per 100,000 beneficiaries was about nine, represented by New Hampshire

Arkansas fell into the 75th percentile for number of ASCs per 100,000 Medicare beneficiaries at approximately 13.

Maryland represented the maximum number of ASCs per 100,000 Medicare beneficiaries at over 35.

2. ASCs were much more commonly found in urban areas as opposed to rural ones in 2024. Urban was defined as being in metropolitan statistical areas in the survey. Ninety-four percent of ASCs were in urban areas, compared with 6% in rural areas.