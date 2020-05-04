University Hospitals likely to receive approval for surgery center

While the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is still counting absentee ballots, it seems likely University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center will receive approval from local voters to develop a medical office building and outpatient surgery center in Mayfield, Ohio, cleveland.com reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system sought public approval to rezone a 2.1-acre plot of land in Mayfield for its office building and surgery center.

2. While votes are still being counted, early results are encouraging.

3. If approved, the health system will have up to 18 months to begin work on the property.

4. Center developers will submit a timetable once they receive all the required approvals from Mayfield administrators.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.