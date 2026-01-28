The security measures physician workplaces use most

Outdoor cameras are the most common security measure used across medical workplaces, but fewer organizations rely on higher-touch protections such as panic buttons or consistent staff training, according to Medscape’s “Physical Security in Medical Workplaces Report,” published Jan. 23.

Medscape surveyed 1,363 physicians between July 2 and Nov. 19, asking how frequently different security measures are used in medical practice offices, hospitals and other healthcare settings, and how prepared clinical staff feel to respond when incidents occur.

The frequency of different security measures:

Medical practice offices:

Outdoor cameras in common areas such as parking: 55%

Access control at staff-only areas: 49%

Door control to interior exam rooms and offices: 40%

Indoor cameras in common areas such as waiting rooms: 38%

Building or complex security officers: 32%

Motion-sensor and alarm systems: 28%

Panic buttons for certain healthcare staff: 24%

Hospitals, healthcare organizations and outpatient clinics:

Outdoor cameras in common areas such as parking: 70%

Access control at staff-only areas: 67%

Door control to interior exam rooms and offices: 65%

Indoor cameras in common areas such as waiting rooms: 51%

Building or complex security officers: 43%

Motion-sensor and alarm systems: 36%

Panic buttons for certain healthcare staff: 16%

Academic (nonhospital) research, military and government settings

Outdoor cameras in common areas such as parking: 73%

Access control at staff-only areas: 72%

Door control to interior exam rooms and offices: 52%

Indoor cameras in common areas such as waiting rooms: 41%

Building or complex security officers: 40%

Motion-sensor and alarm systems: 38%

Panic buttons for certain healthcare staff: 15%

Whether clinical staff get trained on incident response:

Medical practice offices:

Yes: 51%

No: 30%

Unsure: 19%

Hospitals, healthcare organizations and outpatient clinics:

Yes: 61%

No: 19%

Unsure: 20%

Academic (nonhospital) research, military and government settings

Yes: 63%

No: 11%

Unsure: 26%

How effective clinical staff training is on incident response:

Medical practice offices:

1 (Not effective at all): 2%

2: 12%

3: 44%

4: 36%

5 (Very effective): 6%

Hospitals, healthcare organizations and outpatient clinics:

1 (Not effective at all): 5%

2: 22%

3: 37%

4: 30%

5 (Very effective): 6%

Academic (nonhospital) research, military and government settings

1 (Not effective at all): 7%

2: 5%

3: 53%

4: 26%

5 (Very effective): 10%

Who backs use of body cameras in the medical workplace:

Medical practice offices:

Yes: 43%

No: 26%

Unsure: 31%

Hospitals, healthcare organizations and outpatient clinics:

Yes: 41%

No: 28%

Unsure: 31%

Academic (nonhospital) research, military and government settings

Yes: 41%

No: 30%

Unsure: 29%

Whether survey respondents worry about HIPAA violations from security measures

Medical practice offices:

Yes: 35%

No: 51%

Unsure: 15%

Hospitals, healthcare organizations and outpatient clinics:

Yes: 32%

No: 51%

Unsure: 17%

Academic (nonhospital) research, military and government settings