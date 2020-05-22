Indiana health systems to combine, develop surgery center

Delphi, Ind.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare signed a letter of intent to absorb Lawrenceburg, Ind.-based Highpoint Health, The Journal Press & The Register reports.

Three things to know:

1. Highpoint Health and its associated clinician group will join the St. Elizabeth system.

2. If approved, St. Elizabeth will assume operations of Highpoint Health, and its outpatient services Aug. 1. St. Elizabeth will invest about $50 million in capital projects and technology to modernize Highpoint.

3. St. Elizabeth Healthcare aims to build a medical campus with Highpoint Health, including an oncology center, emergency department, surgery center and inpatient beds.

