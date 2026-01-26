Certificate-of-need laws by state in 2026

Certificate-of-need laws are regulatory laws that aim to control the number of healthcare resources in a specific geographic area.

CON laws can vary greatly by state, with several states actively reviewing legislation that could shift CON in the 2026 legislative session.

On Dec. 12, 2025, the National Academy for State Health Policy updated its database of CON laws across all 50 states. Here’s a list of states that do and do not have CON laws in 2026.

CON states:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Non-CON states

Arizona

California

Colorado

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Dakota

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

Wyoming

You can read more about each state’s specific CON laws here.