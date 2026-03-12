Consulting firm debuts ASC development site for surgeons

Shifrin Management Partners has launched BuildYourOR.com, an online resource for surgeons developing office-based surgery suites and ASCs.

The site offers step-by-step support for facility planning, accreditation, equipment procurement and operational launch, according to a March 12 news release from Shifrin Management Partners.

The firm has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare administration and supports specialties including orthopedics, dermatologic surgery, plastic surgery, OB-GYN and aesthetic medicine.

Services include accreditation guidance through the AAAASF and Quad A, operations consulting and vendor procurement. The site also offers consulting memberships for strategic support.