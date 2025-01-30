5 states with the fewest new ASCs

Here are the five states with the fewest new ASC developments in 2024, as reported by Becker's:

1. Idaho: Becker's reported on only one new ASC development in Idaho in 2024. The ASC is being spearheaded by Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls, Idaho, and is nearing completion.

2. Mississippi: The University of Mississippi Medical Center's new ASC in Ridgeland was the only ASC reported in the state in 2024.

3. Kentucky: Two projects were reported in 2024: a 330,000-square-foot outpatient center planned by Baptist Health in Louisville, and a new outpatient center by the University of Louisville—South Hospital in Bullitt County.

4. Minnesota: There were two projects reported here in 2024, the opening of the Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin and the Eagan (Minn.) Specialty Center by Davis.

5. Iowa: The state saw three new ASC projects in 2024: ORA Orthopedics' plan for a 113,000-square-foot headquarters and ASC in Bettendorf, a new outpatient campus by The Iowa Clinic in Waukee, and expansion plans by The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists in Davenport.