Carteret Health Care breaks ground on $50M outpatient campus, ASC

Morehead City, N.C.-based Carteret Health Care has broken ground on a $50 million outpatient campus in Cedar Point, N.C.

The 50,000-square-foot project will house an ASC, a freestanding emergency department, advanced diagnostics and primary and specialty care, according to a Feb. 17 news release from the health system.

The emergency department will be the first freestanding ED in the region and will have 10 private treatment rooms.

The campus is expected to be completed by fall 2027, the release said.

Carteret Health Care applied for approval to build the ASC in July 2025.