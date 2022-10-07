368,800-square-feet of new ASC developments this week

From a 25,000-square-foot outpatient facility in Tennessee, to an expanded ASC in California, here are six new ASC developments Becker's reported on this week.

1. A 25,000-square-foot outpatient facility opened in Pleasant View, Tenn.

2. Community Hospital of the Monterey (Calif.) Peninsula opened its renovated, 14,300-square-foot ASC.

3. AdventHealth has requested approval to develop a 14,500-square-foot ASC.

4. Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health broke ground on an 80,000-square-foot facility with an ASC.

5. Indiana Joint Replacement Institute in Terre Haute is planning construction of a 35,000-square-foot ASC with a hip and knee orthopedic clinic.

6. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health broke ground on a 200,000-square-foot outpatient facility.