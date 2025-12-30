Epic, Penn Medicine partner for ‘technology-driven’ multispecialty clinic 

Epic has announced a collaboration with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine to develop a “technology-enhanced” multispecialty clinic, Digital Health News reported Dec. 30.

The initiative aims to create a “smarter, integrated clinic” that will feature integrated digital tools at key points in the outpatient setting, targeted at streamlining administrative processes and enhancing personalized care and collaboration. This will include efforts to simplify check-in, leverage data insights for patient care and improve communication across teams.

Penn and Epic staff gathered to exchange ideas and preview a model integrated exam room that will be featured in the new clinic in Montgomeryville, Pa., expected to open in 2027, according to the report.