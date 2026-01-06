Maine physician practice to shutter 

The Gray (Maine) Family Health Center will close March 6, according to a notice posted on the practice’s website.

After March 6, patients can continue seeing their primary care provider at a new location or establish care with a different primary care provider.

Two providers — Amy Bergeron, DNP, and Manju Hilary, MD — will relocate to Topsham (Maine) Family Medicine. Ben Slocum, DO, will leave the practice.

“We are deeply grateful for the trust you’ve placed in us,” the notice said.” While this change may be unexpected, we are committed to supporting you through the transition.”

In October, Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health announced plans to close its walk-in clinic in Waterville, Maine, by the end of 2025. The closure affected about 30 full- and part-time staff members.