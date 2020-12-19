AmSurg + Envision in the past 90 days: 5 updates

Five updates on Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare and its ambulatory division, AmSurg, since Sept. 1:

1. As part of its ongoing efforts to promote preventive screening, AmSurg published findings that nearly 200,000 Americans have missed their colonoscopies this year. After the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force proposed guidance to lower the recommended colorectal cancer screening age to 45, Jay Popp, MD, AmSurg medical staff lead, spoke to Becker's ASC Review about how the draft guidelines could aid in CRC prevention.

2. Envision reached a multiyear, statewide agreement with Cigna in Florida, meaning 6,000-plus Envision clinicians in Florida will remain in network for Cigna's commercial and exchange plan members in the state.

3. Envision also reached a multiyear, statewide agreement expanding access for Humana beneficiaries in Florida.

4. Envision installed Ashish Goulatia as president of revenue collections and executive vice president of technology enablement on Dec. 1. In his new role, Mr. Goulatia leads Envision's revenue cycle management function and chairs the revenue operations committee.

5. Envision selected Henry Howe to replace Wes Booysen as CFO. The company also appointed a chief accounting officer, a chief people and culture officer, senior vice president of people and government affairs, and a senior vice president of communications, according to a Dec. 11 press release. Jeff Snodgrass was installed as AmSurg president on Sept. 1.

