Does working nights actually mean higher pay? A physician specialty breakdown

When total pay for physicians working nights is compared with those on daytime-only schedules, the premium varies widely by specialty, according to a recent blog post from Marit Health.
Marit Health analyzed more than 12,000 anonymous physician salary submissions to see how often it’s actually associated with higher pay.
Here’s the difference in total compensation for physicians working nights vs. daytime-only schedules (night minus daytime):
- Nephrology: +$50,000
- Cardiology: +$46,000
- Pediatrics: +$43,000
- Surgery: +$36,000
- Emergency medicine: +$29,000
- Pulmonology: +$27,000
- Neurosurgery: +$26,000
- Anesthesiology: +$26,000
- Urology: +$23,000
- Critical care: +$22,000
- Neurology: +$17,000
- Radiology: +$16,000
- Hospital medicine: +$13,000
- OB-GYN: $0
- Pulmonary and critical care: -$2,000
- Orthopedic surgery: -$3,000
- Otolaryngology: -$4,000
Here’s a breakdown of the share of physicians who work nights, by specialty:
- Emergency medicine: 95%
- Critical care: 83%
- Neurosurgery: 75%
- Surgery: 72%
- Anesthesiology: 68%
- OB-GYN: 65%
- Pulmonary & critical care: 52%
- Nephrology: 49%
- Plastic surgery: 42%
- Hospital medicine: 41%
- Pediatrics: 40%
- Radiology: 39%
- Urology: 39%
- Orthopedic surgery: 36%
- Cardiology: 36%
- Pulmonology: 31%
- Neurology: 29%
- Gastroenterology: 27%
- Otolaryngology: 25%
- Urgent care: 18%
- Hematology oncology: 16%
- Internal medicine: 15%
- Infectious disease: 14%
- Podiatry: 14%
- Pathology: 10%
- Family medicine: 9%
- Psychiatry: 6%
- Ophthalmology: 6%
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 4%
- Rheumatology: 3%
- Radiation oncology: 2%
- Allergy and immunology: 2%
- Endocrinology: 2%
- Dermatology: 1%
- Preventive medicine: 0%
- All specialties: 37%