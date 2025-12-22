Does working nights actually mean higher pay? A physician specialty breakdown

When total pay for physicians working nights is compared with those on daytime-only schedules, the premium varies widely by specialty, according to a recent blog post from Marit Health.

Marit Health analyzed more than 12,000 anonymous physician salary submissions to see how often it’s actually associated with higher pay.

Here’s the difference in total compensation for physicians working nights vs. daytime-only schedules (night minus daytime):

Nephrology: +$50,000

Cardiology: +$46,000

Pediatrics: +$43,000

Surgery: +$36,000

Emergency medicine: +$29,000

Pulmonology: +$27,000

Neurosurgery: +$26,000

Anesthesiology: +$26,000

Urology: +$23,000

Critical care: +$22,000

Neurology: +$17,000

Radiology: +$16,000

Hospital medicine: +$13,000

OB-GYN: $0

Pulmonary and critical care: -$2,000

Orthopedic surgery: -$3,000

Otolaryngology: -$4,000

Here’s a breakdown of the share of physicians who work nights, by specialty: