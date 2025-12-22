ASC leaders shine a spotlight on standout staff

Six ASC leaders joined Becker’s to shine a light on the staff members whose leadership and dedication keep their organizations moving forward.

Editor’s note: If you’d like to give a standout staff member or ASC leader a shoutout, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

These responses were edited lightly for clarity and length.

Janet Carlson, MSN, RN. Vice President of ASC Operations of Advanced Surgical Institute (Louisville, Ky.): Both of my ASC administrators deserve recognition for leading the brand-new de novo ASCs I have built and opened. They have or are currently navigating state licensure surveys, AAAHC certification and CMS’ deemed status survey. They are rockstar clinical leaders! Elaina Turner, RN, administrator of Advanced Surgical Institute of New Albany, and Laura Myers, RN, administrator of Advanced Surgical Institute of Evansville.

Bonnie Greenblatt. Director of Ambulatory Surgical Services of Michigan Institute of Urology (Utica): I would like to nominate my nurse director for my newest center, Melissa Ladd. The doors to Michigan Surgical Utica opened in September of 2024. Melissa brings exceptional leadership, operational expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence. Under her guidance, our center has not only tripled its case load, but has also successfully expanded staffing to meet that growth — an accomplishment that reflects both strategic vision and remarkable organizational skill. Her ability to elevate performance, support her team and maintain the highest standards of patient care sets her apart as the ideal candidate for this spotlight.

Carrie Marut. Administrator of Mentor Surgery Center: I have a materials manager who is exceptional at her job. She goes over everything with a fine-tooth comb and questions vendors when it seems like prices are going up. She even questioned our custom pack prices, revealing that they were increasing due to tariffed items in the pack. She organized a meeting with the company and reviewed the packs and tariffed items with our director of nursing. By doing so, they were able to remove or replace the tariffed items and save the organization over $110,000 annually. This is just one of the things that she has done to help the surgery center succeed with price increases everywhere we turn.

Amanda Ryan, DO. Interventional Cardiologist and CEO of the Advanced Heart and Vascular Center of New Mexico (Carlsbad): Karen Davidson, RN, our director of nursing for Advanced ASC of Carlsbad, N.M., is a beacon of healthcare excellence, setting the standard for patient care and inspiring her colleagues through her unwavering dedication and clinical expertise. Karen joined our cardiovascular team in 2022 after a 40-year nursing executive career, propelled back to the bedside first by sheer necessity in COVID-19-ravaged New Jersey and then by a deep desire to continue direct care nursing. Karen joined me in the daunting task of opening the first rural CV single specialty ASC in New Mexico in 2024. She has guided us to deficiency free surveys, developed newer nurses with mentorship, instituted advanced QAPI programs, remained a tireless patient advocate, and demonstrated best practices in every interaction.

Jeffrey Flynn. Administrator and COO of Gramercy Surgery Center (New York City): As NYSAASC President, I have had the opportunity to visit many centers and see some amazing staff. There is one person who stands out, and it has been a pleasure to watch her grew into larger roles. Sarah Musallam, RN, started working as a staff nurse at Gramercy Surgery Center in 2017. We recognized her drive and leadership early on, and in 2019, she became the director of nursing at the newly opened Manhattan Reproductive Surgery Center. Her organization skills are stellar. Earlier this year, she was appointed clinical director to oversee Empire Center for Special Surgery, Staten Island’s only multispecialty ASC and Manhattan Reproductive Surgery Center. Her dedication in the ASC arena is unmatched. She has also taken on part of the leadership within NYSAASC in our Quarter Nursing Calls.

Tricia Wollam. Administrator of Alliance Surgery Center (Traverse, Mich.): My materials manager deserves special recognition. She takes pride in her job, always puts the center’s needs first and understands her role and impact she has on the bottom line with supplies cost. Material managers have been through so much with COVID, backorders, fluid shortages and shipping delays. She is an excellent problem solver and is always looking for the best pricing.