Envision names new RCM leader — 5 things to know

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare will install Ashish Goulatia as president of revenue collections and executive vice president of technology enablement on Dec. 1.

Five things to know:

1. In his new role, Mr. Goulatia will lead Envision's revenue cycle management function and chair the Revenue Operations Committee.

2. Mr. Goulatia is tasked with improving Envision's integration and data exchange capabilities with its facility partners, as well as streamlining infrastructure standards across business functions.

3. Mr. Goulatia comes to Envision from Fresenius Medical Care, where he led revenue cycle operations as senior vice president of finance. Fresenius North America is headquartered in Waltham, Mass.

4. Prior to joining Fresenius, Mr. Goulatia held several leadership roles in the finance and technology sectors of American Express.

5. Mr. Goulatia "brings with him decades of experience building and leading customer service-oriented teams, and I'm confident that his expertise will prove invaluable as we continue advancing how we care for patients and our communities," Envision CEO Jim Rechtin said in a prepared statement.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.