US Digestive Health's latest acquisition, Lifetime Disruptor awardee named and more — 4 GI industry notes

Here are four recent updates from GI companies and practices:

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Health opened a gastroenterology practice in Morristown, Tenn., recruiting a local gastroenterologist with more than 20 years of experience.

The American College of Gastroenterology awarded University of Miami gastroenterologist Maria Abreu, MD, its Lifetime Disruptor award at ACG 2020.

States that expanded Medicaid increased the number of colon cancer screenings and led to more detected cancers, according to a pre-publication study in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health acquired Pottstown Medical Specialists in Royersford, Pa., the platform announced Nov. 24.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.