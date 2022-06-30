United Digestive, GI Alliance and more: 10 industry updates

Here are 10 updates on gastroenterology companies Becker's reported on during the second quarter:

Gastro Health

Gastro Health opened a Hygieacare center in Miami to prepare patients for colonoscopies.

Gastro Health added Annapolis, Md.-based Digestive Disorders Associates to its network.

Gastro Health selected Alan Oliver as the platform's new COO.

Gastro Health added Towson, Md.-based Goldberg, Rosenstein, Khan & Forman, MD, PA and Kennewick, Wash.-based Tri-Cities Endoscopy Center to its network.

GI Alliance

GI Alliance is leasing a 12,400-square-foot space to open a practice in Little Rock, Ark.

GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., entering the Kansas and Missouri markets.

GI Alliance partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the Houston area.

Gastro Care Partners

Gastro Care Partners selected Douglas Adler, MD, as the next editor-in-chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

United Digestive