United Digestive, GI Alliance and more: 10 industry updates

Riz Hatton -  

Here are 10 updates on gastroenterology companies Becker's reported on during the second quarter:

Gastro Health

  • Gastro Health opened a Hygieacare center in Miami to prepare patients for colonoscopies.
  • Gastro Health added Annapolis, Md.-based Digestive Disorders Associates to its network.
  • Gastro Health selected Alan Oliver as the platform's new COO.
  • Gastro Health added Towson, Md.-based Goldberg, Rosenstein, Khan & Forman, MD, PA and Kennewick, Wash.-based Tri-Cities Endoscopy Center to its network.

GI Alliance

  • GI Alliance is leasing a 12,400-square-foot space to open a practice in Little Rock, Ark.
  • GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., entering the Kansas and Missouri markets.
  • GI Alliance partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the Houston area.

Gastro Care Partners

  • Gastro Care Partners selected Douglas Adler, MD, as the next editor-in-chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

United Digestive

  • United Digestive added a Savannah, Ga., liver health center to its network
  • United Digestive named Neal Patel, MD, as its president.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast