United Digestive, GI Alliance and more: 10 industry updates

Here are 10 updates on gastroenterology companies Becker's reported on during the second quarter:
Gastro Health
- Gastro Health opened a Hygieacare center in Miami to prepare patients for colonoscopies.
- Gastro Health added Annapolis, Md.-based Digestive Disorders Associates to its network.
- Gastro Health selected Alan Oliver as the platform's new COO.
- Gastro Health added Towson, Md.-based Goldberg, Rosenstein, Khan & Forman, MD, PA and Kennewick, Wash.-based Tri-Cities Endoscopy Center to its network.
GI Alliance
- GI Alliance is leasing a 12,400-square-foot space to open a practice in Little Rock, Ark.
- GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., entering the Kansas and Missouri markets.
- GI Alliance partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the Houston area.
Gastro Care Partners
- Gastro Care Partners selected Douglas Adler, MD, as the next editor-in-chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.
United Digestive
- United Digestive added a Savannah, Ga., liver health center to its network
- United Digestive named Neal Patel, MD, as its president.