Top-read GI stories — PE deals, CRC screening and more

Here are the most-read gastroenterology and endoscopy articles from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4:

1. PE firm invests in Michigan GI practice, creates new platform

2. Pinnacle GI Partners, executives on COVID-19 and CRC screening and more — 5 GI industry notes

3. US Digestive Health acquires Pennsylvania practice in 2nd move this month

4. CRC prevention can't wait — 2 gastroenterologists on precautions needed to continue screening during the pandemic

5. 8 GI PE deals in 2020 so far & 4 notable developments

More articles on healthcare:

CMS finalizes ASC rules for 2021 with 278 ASC-payable additions

5 common issues with allergy documentation in ASCs

Penn State Health, ValueHealth to develop ASC network: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.