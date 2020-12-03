Top-read GI stories — PE deals, CRC screening and more
Here are the most-read gastroenterology and endoscopy articles from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4:
1. PE firm invests in Michigan GI practice, creates new platform
2. Pinnacle GI Partners, executives on COVID-19 and CRC screening and more — 5 GI industry notes
3. US Digestive Health acquires Pennsylvania practice in 2nd move this month
4. CRC prevention can't wait — 2 gastroenterologists on precautions needed to continue screening during the pandemic
5. 8 GI PE deals in 2020 so far & 4 notable developments
